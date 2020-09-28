Brian Ferdinand, Business Guru, Describes Pros and Cons of Furnished Apartments

Imagine being able to travel anywhere in the country or the world for business and then being able to return to your bed every night. Unfortunately, this isn’t physically possible, according to a recently published article on work travel. However, a furnished apartment can get you as close to that level of comfort as possible every night when you’re on the road, according to business expert Brian Ferdinand. Here’s a rundown on the pros and cons of furnished apartments for traveling professionals, according to Ferdinand.

The Pros of Furnished Apartments

One of the top reasons to choose a furnished apartment when you’re on the road for business? It comes with a full kitchen rather than a scaled-down, motel-style kitchenette. This means you can expect to find storage containers, serving utensils, glassware, silverware, pans, pots, and tableware in your apartment. As a result, you can purchase food from the grocery store—just like you would at home—which will be a lot more wallet friendly versus constantly eating out.

Furnished apartments also come with couches, coffee tables, and chairs. In addition, you can generally find side tables, lamps, and alarm clocks, as well as relatively comfortable comforters, pillows, and blankets for getting a good night’s sleep—just as you would on your own bedroom mattress. Dryer and washer access is also generally available to make you feel as at home as possible. This access may be available in your apartment or in a communal laundry facility for the apartment building.

The Cons of Furnished Apartments

A noteworthy drawback of furnished apartments is that they may not include amenities such as Internet and cable, although they might already be set up. As a result, you would have to contact local service providers to turn these services on. In addition, you will likely have to pay the owner of the property directly for your utilities, as the utilities will likely be in his or her name. This utility cost will be above and beyond your rent price.

All things considered, furnished apartments are a good option for people who are traveling for work and need temporary places to stay. However, it is important you consider all of their disadvantages before signing up for one, according to Brian Ferdinand. As long as you understand what you’re getting into, you can have a positive furnished apartment rental experience from one city and trip to the next.