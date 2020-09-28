Brian Ferdinand, Business Leader, Explains the Appeal of San Francisco among Business Owners

The United States has long stood out for its ingenuity, spanning from the time of the steel- and iron-fueled Industrial Revolution to the current Internet Age. However, California in particular has been on a pedestal in years past for its unparalleled innovation. Today, one California city—San Francisco—remains a top place for aspiring entrepreneurs to put down roots, according to business expert Brian Ferdinand in a recently published article.

Silicon Valley in San Francisco

The California Gold Rush ended up being the United States’ biggest mass migration. More than 150 years later, California continues to draw a large number of people, but the “gold” drawing them today is not necessarily a mineral but rather the golden opportunity to make it big in business. That’s because San Francisco, or the City by the Bay, is the globe’s technology and innovation capital, offering many opportunities for startups to thrive.

In fact, San Francisco’s Silicon Valley is deemed one of the most intelligent, innovative, and enterprising cities worldwide, according to Ferdinand. The reason why Silicon Valley offers the fertile ground that profit-seeking startups need is because three entities have come together to make this happen: the government, the private sector, and academia. Both the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University are in the valley, so a brand new flow of savvy techies and entrepreneurs are introduced to the landscape every year.

However, Silicon Valley also boasts a large number of funding institutions and wealthy investors—the perfect combination for driving startup success. This area also offers excellent access to attractive amenities, such as hotels that are world class, five-star restaurants, and exciting entertainment options. These amenities are invaluable for entrepreneurs, as they can use them to draw potential clients and investors to them.

Other Reasons to Choose San Francisco as a Business Location

In addition to being called the City by the Bay, San Francisco is considered to be a city that, like Las Vegas, never sleeps. That’s because the city remains alive with activity 24-7. This, along with the city’s temperate climate and fair weather, is a major draw for entrepreneurs, as it makes it easier for busy business people to achieve a nice work-life balance.

All in all, San Francisco continues to boast a vibrant business climate like no other, according to Brian Ferdinand. And it is expected that no other location will be able to duplicate its benefits—especially weather wise and technology wise—in the years and decades ahead.