The video game industry is one of the fast flourishing sectors in technology. The highest part of the income comes from software. The industry has more room for growth and competition. To monitor the growth of a company’s stock in the market, earnings reports are utilized by investors. The marketbeat.com earnings calendar values the industry at $97 billion. Just to have the facts at hand, here is a list of giant companies in the video game industry that have made their names well-known.

Sony Computer Entertainment (SCE)

Founded in Tokyo on the 16th of November, 1993, SCE is a subsidiary of the tech giant Sony. SCE’s brand name game, PlayStation, was built around the success of Sony. This section of the Sony Company is outstanding after recording $20.8 billion in revenue during the 2018 fiscal year. The record by SCE was the highest of all the segments in the Sony Corporation. Other than PlayStation, their other products include the Uncharted series and the God of War games. SCE is definitely a force to be reckoned with when it comes to video gaming.

Nintendo

Nintendo must be the oldest company as far as games are concerned. Formed in 1889, about 130 years ago, as Nintendo Karuta Co., it aimed to create hand-illustrated playing cards. The hand-illustrated playing cards are Japanese playing cards with pictures rather than numbers and suits. Nintendo then branched into various ventures from a taxi company, to an instant rice company, a remote control vacuum cleaning company, to a toy company. Eventually, Nintendo moved from a toy company and utilized gun technology into video games. Its revenue was estimated at $5.59 billion in 2018. Despite the low income, the company has outstanding longevity, popularity, and legacy with its character Mario wooing fans.

Electronic Art (EA)

Initially founded in 1982 and commonly abbreviated as EA. The software company has withstood the test of time and remained successful in business. EA’s popularity is attributed to its yearly games for FIFA, NBA, and NFL sports representation. Currently, EA owns the Swedish game company DICE. Following a business deal with Disney, EA is the sole distributor of the Star Wars games. The total net worth of the Electronic Art Company is $22.90 billion. EA’s revenue in 2018 was $5.1 billion, which is close to Nintendo’s.

Epic Games

It was founded by Tim Sweeney in 1991 while he was still a student at the University of Maryland. Epic MegaGames was initially Potomac Computer Systems and changed due to efforts to make a single person studio seem more significant. They developed the first-person shooter, Unreal, in 1998, followed by the first iteration of the Unreal Engine. They later dropped Mega and became Epic Games. The worth of Epic Games was estimated at $15 billion in March of 2019 with 250 million players.

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games was born in 1999 when BMG games were taken over by Take-Two Interactive. Most known for its Grand Theft Auto series in 2014, the company managed a shipment of 250 million copies of their games. The following year, the number of game shipments was replicated with 250 million copies of Grand Theft Auto series being shipped alone. The legendary Grand Theft Auto has sold more than any other game in the series in the history of the company. When asked about their choice of games, Rockstar’s VP, Dan Houser, responded that it is in their DNA to avoid doing what other companies are doing. The container company for Rockstar, Take-Two Interactive Software, recorded annual revenue of $2.66 billion in 2019, a 48% increase from 2018.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard is a double-headed monster in the video gaming industry. Both Activation and Blizzard are responsible for popular games like the Tony Hawk Franchise and the ubiquitous Call of Duty First-Person Shooter franchise, respectively. The two companies merged in 2007, creating Activision Blizzard and developing more popular games like Overwatch and Destiny. In 2018, the company generated $7.5 billion in the growth of revenue.

One common trend with these video game software companies is their humble beginnings, except for SCE. However, over time, these companies have grown into multibillion-dollar companies in annual revenue.