The Elderly usually have an issue with movements. Their old age act as a barrier to the ability to walk

well. The mobility scooter helps people travel far without assistance and gives them significant

independence. They have helped minimize the isolation rate in people with disability and elders. They

move around as they bond with family and friends freely using scooters.

Mobility scooters are motorized bikes made to facilitate the elderly, disabled, and medical care with the

ability to move around. Your need is what defines the type of scooter to be purchased. Scooters for

disabilities come in various sizes. Small-medium and large. Apart from your needs, their also several

factors to consider before owning a scooter. These are;

1. Area Of Resident

If you live in a hilly area with uneven ground, you need a scooter with heavy power to mount on those

obstacles. Small scooters navigate smoothly on the flat pathway.

2. Physical appearance

Large scooters have sized larger seats and footbeds. If tall with a large frame, get a large scooter to

accommodate your personality.

3. Your Need

It is crucial to define your need before landing on any scooter. It will help you save money, time, and

resources. These scooters are for indoors and outdoors. When it comes to elders, consider the mobility

option before acquiring them.

i. Portable travelers.

It is suitable for long-distance travelers who travel more frequently. They are lightweight and affordable

for transportation. This type of scooter is less expensive and maneuver tight-spaced room.

ii. Indoor three wheel

They are suitable for office and home use. The elderly living in a tight space enjoy their living by using

this type of scooter. It has perfect maneuverability with a tight turning radius. The adjustable seat and

three tires raise the alarm of the scooter is the best.

iii. Indoor Four Wheel

It is durable and stable. It is large has poor maneuvering ability. It is worthy for comfort driver lovers

since it offers big room for legs with maximum speed capacity. The outdoor four wheels have a large

motor with heavy-duty tires. Desirable features of this model are headlights and a backlit display.

iv. Heavy Mobility

They are suitable for traveling on terrain and long distances. This model has a pneumatic rubber wheel

and suspension for a smooth ride. It has supportive; a padded armrest, a headrest, and a big basket in

front. Before you purchase a mobility scooter, check its regulation for any changes.

Finally, you want to perchance mobility scooter considers your rider's ability and confidence. You

should have driving skills and board and exit the scooter independently. Safety is guaranteed. When the

scooter is not in use, consider where and how to store it. Its lifespan depends on how you handle the

small ones inside while larger ones are in the garage.

Get an insurance cover to protect you from theft. The mobility scooter should be serviced yearly as a

way of maintenance. Keep it fully powered. Charge it overnight after your daily use and confirm charging

