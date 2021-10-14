New bingo game rooms to try

Bingo is one of those games that has been around for as long as anybody can remember. Its simple structure of a card with numbers on it and a tombola that randomises results has been played by hundreds of thousands of people over hundreds of years.

It is this simplicity and ease that has allowed for bingo to transfer itself onto online platforms which permits pretty much anyone over the age of 18 to try their luck on the lottery game anywhere around the world.

Bingo’s online transformation has also led it to create multiple virtual rooms, known as bingo game rooms, that all hold a different variation of bingo. It is up to the player to choose which bingo game room is the one for them and to dismiss the new bingo rooms that will not line their pockets with gold!

What are the main new bingo game rooms?

Though the game of bingo is fairly simple and straightforward, it is the bingo game rooms that mix it up. Some bingo game rooms are catered for the experienced high rollers among us whereas other are made to be enjoyed at a more casual level.

The real main differences between bingo rooms are the number of balls that are in the tombola and the jackpot prizes that are up for grabs. To keep everyone in the know, here are the most popular variations of bingo that the rooms can host:

· 90-Ball Bingo – Our humble classic game cannot stretch further than the 90-ball bingo room. This is the variation of bingo that we all know and love and so if you want to play a game that is as classic as it gets, here it is!

· 75–Ball Bingo – The 75-ball version bingo room was thrown into the mix around the mid-1980s and has not left us since. It may seem as though the odds of this variant are not too dissimilar to that of the 90-ball, but, boy do you feel the difference!

· 30–Ball Bingo – The demons of speed and low attention will want to gather around for this version of bingo. Enter a 30-ball bingo room and expect high-intensity, fast-paced games that will blow your mind!

· Jackpot Prizes – Each bingo room will also vary on their jackpot prizes. Some will have progressive jackpots that are created by the people whereas other might hold an amount by the house. Be mindful, this will affect your odds of getting to yell ‘Bingo!’.

What is the new bingo game room for you?

New players entering the bingo world might be lost in a mirror maze of bingo game rooms. Take a deep breath and keep calm because we have all the categories that we think you might align yourself with.