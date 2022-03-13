Proof Coin vs Uncirculated: What’s the Difference?



When investing in precious metals, you will often hear the terms “proof” and “uncirculated” coins. Experienced silver bullion buyers will know the difference at first glance but if you are new to the silver market you need to educate yourself about them and how the difference impacts their price. On the surface, these look the same but they are not. Experienced coin collectors and bullion buyers will be quick to notice a silver coin for what it is. Here are just some basic things you need to know before your buy silver bullion coins for investment purposes your retirement plans.





The Minting Process



Proof coins are the first blank coins that are run through a minting press. Uncirculated coins that are produced but never circulated for some reason or other. These coins are valuable because of their silver content. They are very liquid and can be sold virtually anywhere in the world. The biggest difference between the two is the minting process.





Double-Strike Proof Coins



Traditionally, proof coins are the first coins to go through minting. They are struck twice at the beginning of a minting press run to make sure that the die creates a perfect design before any other coins are produced. The action of striking coins twice gives them a shiny mirror-like background. In addition to that, proof coins are hand polished during the minting process and individually packaged to preserve this signature finish.



Mints now only produce proof coins for collectors looking to buy silver bullion that has a certain extra appeal. This has increased the value of these items even more.





Single-Strike Uncirculated Coins



As the name suggests, a mint uncirculated coins only once. Specially burnished blanks are used for these coins which makes them look shinier than regular coins that are in circulation to make these coins so that they appear shinier than regular coins in circulation. An uncirculated coin are put in a special encasement to protect it. They also come with a certificate of authenticity.



The Mintage of a Proof Coin vs. Uncirculated Collector’s Items



Proof silver coins are rare because mints produce a small number of these coins. This rarity makes them more valuable and sought-after by coin collectors. It is more expensive to buy silver bullion or specially designed commemorative silver coins than it is to buy proof coins but in the world of coin collectors, some uncirculated coins can fetch a higher price because of their low mintage. The lower the mintage the higher the value of these coins.



Comparing Prices and Face Value



Proof and Uncirculated coins do not have a face value because governments do not intend to have these coins as legal tender. Their value is more symbolic and numismatic.



Proof and Uncirculated Coins V.s Bullion coins



Proof, uncirculated, and bullion coins can all be produced by the same mint. Mints strike a bullion coin once just like they strike uncirculated coins. These coins represent a legitimate short-term investment. However, bullion coins are more tradeable or liquid. When all has been said and done investing in any kind of silver coins is a great way to store wealth over time. It may boil down which product you can afford to buy.



Because of their rarity, Proof coins can cost more than the spot value for bulk purchases. When you have a choice to buy bullion silver or proof coins consider whether you are in the investment game for the long term or a short term. The rarity of proof coins increases over time but when it comes to storing and safeguarding delicate coins bullion coins are not as complicated and they hold their value rather well.