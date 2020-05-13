What Are The Benefits To Virtual Training Services?

Before Virtual Training Systems were available to help with your training solutions, training for staff could prove stressful for all that were involved. This was due to an employer having to set aside time in their employees’ hectic schedules, providing travel expenses or travelling quite a distance to attend at the desired location only to find that the person taking the training course could not come or was late. Sometimes during training courses there would be a lack of engagement with the trainers and their audience because of the training setting, the atmosphere during the course and the lack of tools available for the trainer to use.

If you have a sales and product team with meetings in constant flow, you would need a service that could provide fast but equally as efficient teaching to ensure productivity and cost saving. That is where Virtual Training Systems are stepping up on to the market. Virtual Training Systems are now empowering the digital workforce with immersive virtual engagement, doing away with the old more time-consuming way of training and engaging with your audiences, resulting in more knowledge but needing much less time. Without using a Virtual Training System companies would previously have had to have had to use long winded delivery approaches; organizations would have to continually upgrade software and technology and purchase new solutions to move into the digital age. They have to be able to train their teams on these new technologies and how the technologies optimize performance, productivity and compliance.

Improving Skills and Productivity Through Virtual Training Systems for Virtual Collaborations and Training

Virtual Training Systems are multidimensional, activity-based tools that let facilitators fully engage their teams during training sessions. Using Virtual Training Systems trainers can creatively present information in a variety of formats, evaluate specific program components and quantitatively monitor the effectiveness of training in real time. Now you can create personalized, immersive training programs built around the three most effective pillars of learning: knowledge, application and experience.

As an employer it would be difficult to could you know exactly how much information and training your employees have taken on board. The trainers themselves like to have feedback to know if he/she has given a quality training session that has had positive results. Using a Virtual Training Systems immersive learning platform, the Engagement Analytics Dashboard quantifies actual engagement and activity levels during training sessions. By gathering information inside the session itself, the Dashboard delivers accurate and detailed feedback to the training teams in the form of and easy to read graphs and reports. For the first time a trainer will know what their participants have done during training. This is a much more effective way of teaching than standard classroom teaching. Actively working and learning together from different locations is another powerful tool which is a huge leap in the right direction for any engagement and activity based organization. This improved way of teaching and learning is beneficial for both employees and trainers alike.

