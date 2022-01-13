What Are the Positive Effects of The Internet On Business?

As the technology of the world continues to grow, the uses of the internet for business will continue to increase. Companies are pushing their consumers to do more business through online platforms. In turn customers are pushing all businesses to create platforms upon online sites. As technology, such as Blockchain and Meta, continue to thrive and grow, the internet will have an even larger impact.

There are so many benefits that business has had from the internet that it would be hard to discuss them all in this short article. We will go over some of the top ones that have affected companies throughout the last few years, as well as some that will continue to have an impact.

Accessibility-One of the biggest positive effects would be access. Companies have access to suppliers and customers. Customers have access to banks and sellers. Suppliers have access to wholesalers. Wholesalers have access to manufacturing plants. And around it goes again. All of this is done through platforms based on the internet. Since cheap internet is available more people get hooked up and have access to whichever level of life that they are at. Information-If you have not been living under a rock you have been on the internet at least once in your life. Information can be found anywhere on the web. Everywhere that you surf you will find information on something. Businesses have the same information available to them, and if they choose to, they can have even more. For instance, anyone that has access to some basic information can learn anything about that person. A good example would be a bank when you try to get a loan. Streamlining-Companies that are hooked up to the internet area able to streamline every part of their operation. Payroll and insurance can be done through a central computer. Production lines can run without any human error, instead relying on software that makes everything work. With the use of IoT (Internet of Things) you can run an entire factory from your home, in your pj’s. With this capability your company can order, produce, package, and ship without ever being touched by a human. That is streamlining at its best. Data Storage-At one time companies had to have a storage room just for the boxes of records that they were required to have. Computers helped with holding and using the information, but it still had to be moved to an external storage device, or onto disks and then boxed for storage. Now companies can store everything online in storage facilities off location. And of course, the technology mentioned before that allows the storage to be spread out over an entire network of people on a public ledger. Work-Work at one time involved getting out of bed, showering, dressing, eating breakfast, and then off to a location that could be an hour or so away. Getting through the workday, and then making the long road trip back. For some people that is a thing of the past. Working from home is becoming more common. You can work from your bed if you want and put in an entire day of work without getting dressed.

Those are the top five reasons how the internet has helped business. As mentioned earlier there are much more, such as insurance, payroll, social platforms, marketing, and communications. That is just to name a few. The bottom line is that the internet has changed business in ways that have improved how it is conducted, and how it is managed. The internet has helped companies streamline processes, get more customers, and learn what makes their consumers tick.