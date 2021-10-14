Which Slots are Expected to have a sequel?

Sequels are released in every industry because the original piece of content has proved to be popular. As a result, if something is successful, the consumer demands more of the same. Whether the sequel has a few upgrades, tweaks, or additional features is up to the designers. Their job is to simply supply to the demand – tap on this link.

The online slots game industry is no different. If a particular slot title proves to be highly successful, the chances are that the developers will release the sequel slot.

Then, the pressure’s really on for it not to be an anti-climax! However, in the slots industry, some of the sequels have been as popular, if not more, than the original.

Think about the games Esqueleto Explosivo 2, Dead or Alive 2, or Kingdom Rise: Sands of Furyand you can see that developers sometimes really up their game when releasing a sequel slot.

With that in mind, what sequels are due for release over the coming months?

Legacy of Oz

This upcoming slots title from Microgaming is set to be released in July 2021. Obviously based on the famous Wizard of Oz story, this game comes on 5 reels and 10 pay-lines and you can win a standard jackpot of up to 5000x your wager.

It’s a highly volatile slot but with an RTP percentage of 96.11%. Some major features will have the expected wild or scatter symbols, plus free spins with expanding symbols, and the paid Hyperspins option.

Bets range from 10p right up to £40 per spin and it’s definitely worth checking out as of next month.

Coin Bash

Another Microgaming slots title due out on 13th July, Coin Bash is a 5-reel and 20 pay-line game grid that comes with a 96.12% RTP percentage by default. When it comes to the volatility settings, you can expect a medium variance experience along with a decent hit rate, clocking in at 39.75%. This is pretty generous if you’re the type of gambler who likes frequent wins.

Bets range from 20p right up to £50 per spin and it’s guaranteed to give gamblers the fun option they’re looking for.

Immortal Romance Mega Moolah

You’ll have heard of the original title Immortal Romance which was initially released in 2011, well now there’s a sequel: Immortal Romance Mega Moolah.

It comes on 5 reels, 3 rows, and 243 pay-lines, and bets range from 30p to £6. This makes it really low volatility, but there are nine bonus features.

As a progressive jackpot slot with an RTP percentage of 93.4% it’s not that generous, but with the option of winning 12,150x your wager, there’s no question it’ll be a success.

Lucky, Grace and Charm

This slots game from Pragmatic Play is also due to be released next month in July. Lucky, Grace and Charm is set to be a 5-reel slot with 10 pay-lines. It comes with an RTP of 96%, high volatility, and a maximum win of 1000x your wager.